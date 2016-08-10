There will be all kinds of eye-catching displays at the annual Flower and Garden Show, which is set for Aug. 18th at Festival Hall.

For details about entering, a show book guide is available for viewing at their web site at www.reddeergardenclub.ca.

Organizers say that the staging of exhibits runs 5 - 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17th and 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 18th (no entries will be accepted after 9:30 a.m.)

Late entries may be used for display only, according to the web site.

The event will be closed for judging from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 18th, and open to the public from 2 - 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18th.

It’s free to enter the show and there are prizes to be won by local businesses as well.

There is also a junior section for the younger crowd of 14 years of age and under, and a Garden Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m.

Admission to the show is free, and there will be an awards presentation at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18th as well.

Local growers shouldn’t be shy about entering the show – sometimes folks can find treasures in their own yards that deserve to be a part of the popular annual event, explained Clarice Schulz, the event’s convener.

Meanwhile, for locals with a green thumb, both educational and social opportunities abound via the Red Deer & District Garden Club. The Club, whose origins stretch back to the early years of the last century, is still going strong.

Founded during the spring of 1911, the Club was originally known as the Red Deer Horticultural Society.

Today, the Red Deer & District Garden Club is a non-profit organization and is a member of the Alberta Horticultural Association. Their intent is to foster an interest in all types of gardening and provide a forum for gardeners to get together and celebrate the love of gardening.

Meanwhile, members meet once per month from September through June (December excluded) on the third Thursday of each month. Meetings are held at the Kerry Wood Nature Center and usually begin at 7 p.m.

The yearly fee for membership is $20 per household which is payable each September.

According to the web site, membership includes newsletters outlining upcoming events, gardening advice and submissions from club members, free attendance at the monthly meetings - guest speakers with various garden topics, gardening knowledge and tips, an annual pot-luck dinner in March, the perennial plant sale in May, the summer garden tours of local yards in July and August, the flower and garden show, a members-only plant exchange in September and a festive pot-luck and gift exchange in November.

Regular meetings typically include a presentation from a local expert on various garden related topics.

And as pointed out, things don’t come to a grinding halt during the colder months. Members meet all year to share tips, stories and they continue to enjoy special speakers and sessions to hone their skills.

For further information about the Red Deer & District Garden Club, contact Clarice at 403-341-4351. Check out www.reddeergardenclub.ca.

-Weber